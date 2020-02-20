Netflix Betting On Themselves With Free Original Movie

Netflix is doing something it has never done before in the United States. The movie streaming giant is allowing one of its most popular films in recent memory to be viewed for free. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before made its Netflix debut in August of 2018 and has been a huge success since then, leading Netflix to create a sequel for it. It will be made available through March 9th in anticipation and celebration of its sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You which will be available to watch on Netflix by February 12th.

Netflix has made a calculated risk in their marketing strategy. They are banking on the strength of their original movies, betting that if those are made free for the public, those viewers will turn into subscribers. In this case, they are hoping that watching To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before for free impresses you and entices you to subscribe to Netflix in order to watch the sequel. This strategy has never been done in America but has been tested in several other countries.

If this teenage romantic sequel exceeds expectations and is as successful as the original, expect Netflix to continue this method to market other movies in the future.