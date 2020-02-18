Ryan Newman Health Update: Latest News & Details

Ryan Newman was closing in on a Daytona 500 victory when a horrific scene unfolded on Monday, February 17. Newman’s car went airborne and flipped several times during the crash and left fans stunned. Newman was eventually removed from his vehicle and taken directly to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were very few details in the immediate aftermath of his crash, but there have since been some positive updates with news that Newman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement late Monday night. “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Mark Rushbrook, the Ford Performance Motorsports global director, also issued a statement on Newman’s status.

“We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief,” Rushbrook said in a statement, via CNN.com. “Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport.

“The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team.”

After Newman’s crash, Denny Hamlin went on to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.

Hamlin has since released a statement on the race and criticism he and his team received for celebrating the big win while medics were responding to Newman and extracting him from his vehicle.

“First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault,” Hamlin wrote.

We wish Newman a full and speedy recovery.