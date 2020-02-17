Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2020: AP Poll For Week 16

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, February 17, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 16 as we continue to roll through February and inch closer to March Madness.

The top four teams in the country remained unchanged, with Baylor hanging onto the top spot. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kansas Jayhawks rounded out the top three, while undefeated San Diego State held strong at No. 4.

Louisville, meanwhile, plummetted out of the top five to No. 11, while the Penn State Nittany Lions made a four-spot clime into the top ten.

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 15 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 16

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Dayton Duke Maryland Florida State Penn State Kentucky Louisville Villanova Auburn Oregon Creighton Seton Hall West Virginia Colorado Marquette Iowa Butler Houston BYU Arizona Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, Saint Mary’s 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.