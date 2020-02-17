Mayo Clinic Medical School Accidentally Accepts All 360+ Applicants

A technical glitch led to a disaster for applicants at The Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. After receiving the applications, a glitch led to 364 acceptance letters accidentally being sent out.

School admissions dean Dr. J. Michael Bostwick discussed the issue with CNN and noted the applicants were informed of the mistake shortly after noticing the error.

“It’s awful,” Bostwick told CNN. “We’re still not clear how this happened and we’re so upset for these folks.”

It took the Minnesota-based school nearly three hours to notice the error.

“Soon after the emails were sent, a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn by email,” the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine said on in a statement online. “We deeply regret having caused disappointment and stress to these applicants, and we are continuing to investigate the issue.”

It is an unfortunate situation and it is understandable why a number of applicants feel slighted by the glitch that temporarily raised their hopes. Hopefully everyone will get clearer answers once the mess is cleaned up.

The Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine is ranked ninth in the US for research, according to US News & World Report.

