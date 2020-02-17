Does USPS Deliver Mail on Presidents Day?

It’s Monday, February 17, and while we are preparing to take on a new week, it is Presidents Day 2020 so we must also take some time to thank our military veterans. Presidents Day is one of the ten federal holidays in the United States and our second in less than one month.

Presidents Day, also known as Washington’s Birthday, is a day dedicated to celebrating all United States presidents, past and present. The holiday was originally established in 1885.

On federal holidays, a number of services are closed — like banks and most government offices — there will also be parades across the country celebrating our veterans. Depending on where you are, there is a chance that Presidents Day could mean school is closed down for the day. And then, there are the mail services.

Everything we know about mail delivery on Presidents Day can be seen below.

Does The United States Deliver Mail On Presidents’ Day?

This is a very good question in case you have an urgent letter to send because you’ve been living in the 1950s and there’s no e-mail to be found. Here’s the answer: No, the United States Postal Service will not be delivering mail on Presidents’ Day (Monday, February 20). In addition, all post offices and federal offices will be closed.

This means that both businesses and households will not be receiving mail or USPS packages as it is a federal holiday. However, both UPS and FedEx will provide normal pickup and delivery services on Presidents’ Day.

For future reference, here are all the holidays in which the USPS will not be open:

New Year’s Day

Christmas

Thanksgiving

Labor Day

Independence Day (July 4th)

Presidents Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Columbus Day

Memorial Day

Happy Presidents’ Day, everyone! Enjoy the holiday.