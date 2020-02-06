XFL Infographic 2020: Who is Each State Rooting For?

The return of the XFL is just around the corner with the league set to officially relaunch this weekend. Week 1 kicks off on Saturday, February 8 with a doubleheader on ABC and FOX. The first game to take place will go down in Washington, DC as the Seattle Dragons take on the DC Defenders. The nightcap on opening day pits the Los Angeles Galaxy against the Houston Roughnecks.

On Sunday, February 9, the action continues with the Tampa Bay Vipers vs New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks taking on the Dallas Renegades.

The football team at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from the past month two determine which XFL franchises are most commonly preferred in every state. The data was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. The hashtag tracks were team specific such as #OnDuty and #XFLGuardians for the New York Guardians.

When it was all said and done, the St. Louis BattleHawks won the most states with 12.

A full breakdown can be seen below.

St. Louis BattleHawks – 12 states

Seattle Dragons – 8 states

New York Guardians – 8 states

Tampa Bay Vipers – 6 states

D.C. Defenders – 5 states

Los Angeles Wildcats – 4 states

Dallas Renegades – 4 states

Houston Roughnecks – 3 states

How do the folks in Las Vegas see your favorite team’s chances to take home the league title?

A full look at the 2020 XFL title odds and other odds and ends can be seen below.

XFL Title Odds

XFL Outright Winner

11/21/19 Current (2/4/20)

Dallas Renegades 3/1 7/2

DC Defenders 8/1 7/2

Tampa Bay Vipers 5/1 7/2

Houston Roughnecks 15/2 7/1

LA Wildcats 5/1 7/1

St. Louis Battle Hawks 10/1 7/1

New York Guardians 4/1 15/2

Seattle Dragons 10/1 9/1

XFL Over/Under Win Totals (Alphabetically)

Dallas Renegades 6

DC Defenders 5½

Houston Roughnecks 6

LA Wildcats 4

New York Guardians 4

Seattle Dragons 3½

St. Louis Battle Hawks 3½

Tampa Bay Vipers 7½

XFL Over/Under Win Totals (From Highest to Lowest)

Tampa Bay Vipers 7½

Dallas Renegades 6

Houston Roughnecks 6

DC Defenders 5½

LA Wildcats 4

New York Guardians 4

Seattle Dragons 3½

St. Louis Battle Hawks 3½

First one to play in XFL

Chad Johnson 5/1

Adam Pacman Jones 7/1

Josh Gordon 10/1

Johnny Manziel 12/1

Randy Gregory 12/1

Vontaze Burfict 12/1

Colin Kaepernick 20/1

Terrell Owens 20/1

Dez Bryant 33/1

Michael Vick 50/1

Antonio Brown 100/1

Greg Hardy 100/1

Marshawn Lynch 100/1

Tim Tebow 100/1

Tom Brady 500/1