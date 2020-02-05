Disney+ Claims 28.6 Million Subscribers Since Launch

Disney+ has been an overwhelming success since its launch. This week, during the streaming service’s earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed just how successful the service has been. According to Iger, Disney Plus has reached 28.6 million subscribers.

Variety was first to report the news.

CNet adds:

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, has 167 million global subscribers, with 61 million of them in the US. Disney said Disney Plus had 28.6 million members as of Monday, figures released as part of the company’s earnings report. When Disney’s latest quarter closed, Dec. 28, not long after the finale of the service’s marquee original series The Mandalorian, Disney Plus had 26.5 million members. Disney Plus launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. It’s since widened to Australia and New Zealand, and its next big rollout will be to major Western European markets on March 24.

Along with the impressive subscriber number, Iger also revealed some new information about the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

On the call, it was revealed that the show would return for its second season in October 2020.

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ Package Info

During a stock market earnings call, which showed the entertainment conglomerate going down in quarter three (Q3), Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a bundle package of the company’s three streaming services: ESPN+, Hulu (which is ad-supported), and the upcoming Disney+ service all bundled for $12.99 per month. This fantastic bundle will be available immediately after the launch of Disney+, which scheduled for a November 12th release. If you didn’t know, Disney acquired the full operational take over of Hulu back in May.

The bundle of all three streaming services, which is $12.99 per month, is Disney’s attempt of getting into this highly competitive (and ever-growing) streaming industry. The company’s direct competition monthly cost goes for $12.99 per month for both Netflix and Amazon Video (which is included with your Amazon Prime subscription). The monthly cost of upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Apple TV Plus has not yet been announced. However, it has been reported that Warner Brothers Media plans to have HBO Max cost $16-$17 per month. From what we can tell so far is that Disney’s bundled streaming service programs, at $12.99 per month, seems to be the deal for your dollar.