Tua Tagovailoa NFL Comparison: Full Story & Details

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star suffered a devastating hip injury, but that has not hurt his status in the eyes of NFL evaluators.

According to the latest noise, Tagovailoa should still be a top draft pick.

Not only is he viewed highly, but some believe he is similar to a current star quarterback who plays for the New Orleans Saints.

From Saturday Down South:

“Frightening. I really am. But if I get Tua, who is right (healthwise), and his hip is back (to 100 percent) and he’s got that same twitch — he’s a lefty version of Drew Brees,” McShay said during the show. “But we just aren’t going to know. It’s one of the most unique cases that I’ve ever seen at the quarterback position because you’re not going to know making that decision but how do you pass on him knowing there’s a chance he could become your franchise quarterback and become one of the elite players and lead you to a Super Bowl?”

The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 are viewed as one of the favorites to land the former Alabama signal-caller.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.