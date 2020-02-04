Tips for Planning the Perfect Spring Break Trip

Heads up, college students — it’s February already. As most of you are a few weeks into the spring semester, the thought of spring break is starting to pop up in a lot of people’s minds. Some spring breaks may start at the end of this month and continue into March, which realistically leaves you just a few weeks to make plans if you haven’t already.

Planning at the last minute can cause a lot of stress on top of school, so don’t procrastinate. Even if you’re a master procrastinator, this isn’t school. Spring break is your time to relax, escape from school, and give you the final push you need to get through the rest of the semester. While there’s nothing bad about spontaneous trips, knowing your plans ahead of time will give you peace of mind and something to look forward to over the next month.

Part of planning where to go on spring break involves booking somewhere to stay. A popular option that’s both cheap and flexible is Airbnb. By searching for the city you want to visit, you can find plenty of places to stay in that can accommodate just one or two people to a whole group. Joybird’s recent Airbnb analysis lists the best cities for Airbnb, so if you haven’t chosen a place to visit, you can use this guide.

Affordability is another huge factor for many college students. According to the Airbnb analysis, these are the cities with the most affordable Airbnbs:

Tulsa Columbus Minneapolis Kansas City Omaha

In addition to the cities with the least expensive Airbnbs, the cities with the most expensive Airbnbs are listed as well. If you’re planning on staying in one of these cities but are on a budget, you may want to reconsider. Luckily, however, if you’re with a large group, you may be able to split the price of an Airbnb. Here are the cities:

San Francisco Los Angeles Honolulu Long Beach Oakland

Wherever you decide to visit, remember that it doesn’t have to be a constant beach party with alcohol everywhere. Many cities across the U.S. can be really fun to visit, so keep your mind open to plenty of options. From road trips, beach trips, mountain trips, and more, spring break doesn’t have to be defined by what everybody else is doing.

Something else to remember when you’re planning your excursions for spring break is remembering that although this is a break from school, you still need to be on top of your assignments. Scheduling some downtime to relax or look at your upcoming assignments can help alleviate stress once break is over since school doesn’t really stop. Assignments may be due right when you come back from break, and professors don’t care that you spent days at the beach and didn’t have time to turn in your work. Nobody wants to think about work while relaxing, but not thinking about it may leave you in a worse position than before.

Whatever you do for spring break, be safe. If you decide to go somewhere that caters to the college spring break crowd, have fun. If you decide to go on a getaway to experience a new city with your closest friends, have an amazing time. No matter what you do, just remember to stick with the people you came with, don’t go anywhere alone in an unfamiliar place, and plan appropriately.