Roddy Ricch stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of his hit single “The Box.” Ricch was nominated for three Grammys at the 2020 awards and took home Best Rap Performance alongside the late Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy for their performance of “Racks in the Middle.”

The Los Angeles native currently has the No. 1 song and No. 1 album to start off 2020. During the Grammys, Roddy Rich performed with Meek Mill as part of a Nipsey Hussle tribute titled “Letter to Nipsey.”

During his performance on Fallon, Ricch honored another fallen LA legend by rocking a No. 8 Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey.

You can check out the performance below.

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Pullin’ out the coupe at the ‘lot

Told ’em “F— 12, f— SWAT”

Bustin’ all the bales out the box

I just hit a lick with the box

Had to put the stick in a box, mm

Pour up the whole da– seal, I’ma get lazy

I got the mojo-deals, we been trappin’ like the ’80’s

She sucked a n—a soul, got the Cash App

Told ’em wipe a n—a nose, say slatt, slatt

I won’t never sell my soul, and I can back that

And I really wanna know, where you at, at?

I was out back, where the stash at

Cruise the city in a bulletproof Cadillac (skrrt)

‘Cause I know these n—as after where the bag at

Gotta move smarter, gotta move harder

N—as tryna get me for my water

I live that down on my son or my daughter

I had the Draco with me, Dwayne Carter

‘Lotta n—as out here playin’, ain’t ballin’

I done put my whole arm in the rim, Vince Carter

And know I papi get a ki’ for the quarter

Shawty barely seen the double C’s I bought her

Got a bi— that’s looking like Aaliyah, she a model

I got the pink slip, all my whips is key-less

Compton, I’m about to get the key to the city

Patek like the sea, forget it

Ha-ha-ha, I been movin’ ’em out

It’s still up with me then, he got the blues in the pouch

Took her to the forest, put wood in her mouth

Bi— don’t wear no shoes in my house

The private, I’m flyin’ in, I never wanna fly again

I take my chances in traffic

She suckin’ on di– no hands with it

I just made the Rollie plain like a landing-strip

I’m a 2020 president candidate

I done put a hunnid bands on Zimmerman sh–

I been movin’ real gangsta, so that’s why she pick a Crip

Shawty call me Crisco, ’cause I pop my sh–

Got it out the mud, there’s nothin’ you can tell me, yeah

When I had the drugs, I was street-wealthy, yeah

