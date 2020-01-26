UPDATE: TMZ Sports is reporting Kobe Bryant‘s 13-year-old Gianna was also onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash. Our deepest condolences go out to Bryant’s family and friends, and all of those impacted by this horrific tragedy.

Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash … reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

NBA superstar and future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Kobe was just 21 years old.

Reports state his wife, Vanessa, was not on board the helicopter at the time of the accident.

A total of five people were reportedly traveling on the aircraft at the time a fire broke out and the helicopter went down.

No one is believed to have survived.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

The report states:

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski later confirmed the news.

“Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Dennis Rodman was among the first NBA players to speak out about his passing.

“Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family,” Rodman wrote.

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Tributes on social media immediately began to pour out.

Sadly, Kobe is gone at 41. This was LeBron on Kobe last night. https://t.co/NeJLIxihNy — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 26, 2020

Everything we do moving forward in this sport is going to have a hole in it. Just doesn’t seem possible. pic.twitter.com/zTtSMkLHhP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

I honestly am so shook rt now. Those girls.. his wife.. He had so many plans. He had so much waiting for him. Praying and lifting his family right now. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 26, 2020

Doesn’t seem real… R.I.P to one of the GOATS😔🙏🏿 #Kobe pic.twitter.com/QHFcsNVY2f — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 26, 2020

UNBELIEVABLE!!! I can’t believe Kobe Bryant is gone! Life is so short. A legend. #RIPKobr pic.twitter.com/6ByMwa1kma — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) January 26, 2020

One of those moments where the wind gets completely knocked out of you. If these reports are confirmed, one of the biggest losses in the sports world. Kobe’s impact can’t be put into words. Heartbreaking. Wow. — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) January 26, 2020

During his time in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe won five championships and was participated in 18 All-Star Games before retiring from the sport after the 2016 NBA season.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.