Tim Tebow has officially married his fiance, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The wedding was a sunset ceremony that took place in Cape Town, South Africa according to People magazine. Nel-Peters is from South Africa and also won Miss Universe representing her country in the beauty pageant in 2017.

Tebow and Nel-Peters have been dating since July of 2018 and got engaged in January of 2019.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow told People. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.

Though Tebow no longer has to wait to marry the love of his life, he is still waiting for his career to take off.

Tebow, the former quarterback of the Denver Broncos, has been competing in the New York Mets’ minor league system since signing a minor league contract in 2016. He’s received an invite to spring training for non-roster players this month. He was only one out of 15 players selected even though he only batted .163 while playing in Triple-A.

Tebow won national championships in 2006 and 2008 and was awarded the 2007 Heisman Trophy while playing at Florida. He was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. In 2011, he led the Broncos to the playoffs and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 29-23 overtime win. While that was the highest point of his NFL career, it didn’t last long. He was traded by Denver and would appear in just 12 more NFL regular-season games, for the New York Jets in 2012.

In addition to the pursuit of his baseball career, Tebow also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.