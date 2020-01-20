NFL Draft Rumors 2020: Bengals Have No Plans to Trade No. 1 Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals’ abysmal 2019-20 NFL campaign landed the team the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. All signs point to the Bengals selecting reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Joe Burrow with the top selection.

Drafting Burrow would bring the LSU quarterback back to his home state of Ohio, and it looks even closer to becoming a reality.

While some teams will entertain offers for the top pick that could ultimately change who will be the first selection in the draft, the latest NFL Draft buzz does not seem to point towards that possibility.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bengals “have no intention of trading the No. 1 overall draft pick no matter the interest they get in it.”

Whether that proves to be true in a matter of months remains to be seen.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.