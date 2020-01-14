The first Democratic Presidential Debate and final debate before the Iowa caucuses — hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register — takes place on Tuesday, January 14. The debate will feature the smallest number of candidates on the stage for any Democratic primary debate of the election cycle with just six candidates hitting the requirements.

To qualify for the January debate, candidates had to receive contributions from 225,000 unique donors. In addition, the candidates had to have one of two polling requirements: two polls at 7 percent or more in the four early nominating states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina; or four polls at 5 percent or more in early nominating states or national surveys.

The six candidates who qualified for the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

How can you tune in to learn more about the candidates?

All of the information you need to watch the January 2020 CNN Democratic Presidential Debates can be seen below.

CNN Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa

Hosts: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel

TV Channel: CNN

Live Stream: CNN

How to Watch CNN Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream Online

The CNN Democratic Presidential Debates will be live streamed on CNNgo, which is available online on Tuesday, January 14. You can find CNN’s free live stream of the debate here.

How to Watch CNN Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream on Mobile

You can watch the CNN Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream on the CNN App. You can download the CNN App on iTunes & Google Play.

Additional debates in the early primary season will include (via the New York Times):

Friday, Feb. 7: A debate in Manchester, N.H., hosted by ABC News, WMUR and Apple News at St. Anselm College.

A debate in Manchester, N.H., hosted by ABC News, WMUR and Apple News at St. Anselm College. Tuesday, Feb. 11: The New Hampshire primary.

The New Hampshire primary. Wednesday, Feb. 19: A debate in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent.

A debate in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent. Saturday, Feb. 22: The Nevada Democratic caucuses.

The Nevada Democratic caucuses. Tuesday, Feb. 25: A debate in Charleston, S.C., hosted by CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter at the Gaillard Center.

A debate in Charleston, S.C., hosted by CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter at the Gaillard Center. Saturday, Feb. 29: The South Carolina Democratic primary.