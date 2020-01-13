Madelyn Davis, a 21-year-old British model who had put together a strong following on Instagram, plunged to her death over the weekend at a popular selfie spot in Sydney, Australia, according to The Sun.

It is believed that Madalyn fell off of a 98-foot cliff after attending a party early Sunday morning.

Madalyn and a group of friends are believed to have climbed a fence to sit on the cliffs at Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney while the sun rose before the unfortunate incident.

From the report:

The tourist had been at a party in Vaucluse on Saturday night, before she and seven friends decided to head to the cliffs in the early hours on Sunday. They are believed to have climbed a fence to sit on the edge of a cliff to watch the sunrise. NSW Police said that emergency services, including Pol Air and the Marine Area Command, were called at 6.30am. Madalyn’s body was found in the water four hours after the police were called.

“Thank you for all your beautiful condolences for Madalyn Davis and her family – it is an absolute tragedy to which nothing has been confirmed,” a family member commented on Instagram.

Another added: “Such a beautiful soul, you just loved living life to the fullest, you was one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you’ll be missed soo much, you really was taken too soon.”

Police are investigating Madalyn’s death.

Our deepest condolences go out to Madelyn’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

