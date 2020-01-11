Vikings vs 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Minnesota Vikings make the trip to the West Coast on Saturday, January 11 to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. For Kirk Cousins, it’s a chance to continue his red hot start to the postseason after putting on a strong performance in the Wild Card round to help Minnesota advance.

It’s also a chance for Cousins to go up against his former coach Kyle Shanahan, who now leads San Francisco and heavily pursued Cousins back in 2017.

“I think he’s always just steadily climbed,” Shanahan said of the quarterback, via ESPN.com. “Every time he’s gotten more opportunities, he’s only gotten better. I know when he’s had bad games, he’s always learned from them, come back and respond. I think he’s been given the right opportunity. Whenever he’s been given the right opportunity, I think he’s shown people he’s one of the better quarterbacks in this league.”

The 49ers enter the game as 7-point favorites.

Vikings vs 49ers Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: San Francisco -7 | O/U: 44.5

How To Live Stream Vikings vs 49ers Online

Your best bet for watching today’s game via a live stream is NBC Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream Sunday Night Football online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note: NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Vikings vs 49ers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC Sports app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Sunday Night Football for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.