Alicia Keys recently released her new single titled “Underdog.” Now, the singer has released a visual to go with the single thanks to the official music video directed by Wendy Morgan.
Keys dropped the video on Thursday, December 9 and it is currently available online, while the single is streaming on all major services.
It is the biggest release for Keys ahead of her hosting gig at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
You can check out the official music video for Alicia Keys’ new single can be seen below.
Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’ (Music Video & Lyrics)
[Intro]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 1]
She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed
He was nameless, he was homeless
She asked him his name and told him what hers was
He gave her a story ’bout life
With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile
One conversation, a simple moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up sometimes
[Pre-Chorus]
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own
[Chorus]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the Underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
She’s riding in a taxi back to the kitchen
Talking to the driver ’bout his wife and his children
On the run from a country where they put you in prison
For being a woman and speaking your mind
She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled
One conversation, a simple moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up sometimes
[Pre-Chorus]
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own
[Chorus]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the Underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Bridge]
Everybody rise up
You gonna rise up, ayy
[Chorus]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come (Single mothers)
Young teachers, student doctors (Yeah)
Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the Underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh