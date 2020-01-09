Alicia Keys recently released her new single titled “Underdog.” Now, the singer has released a visual to go with the single thanks to the official music video directed by Wendy Morgan.

Keys dropped the video on Thursday, December 9 and it is currently available online, while the single is streaming on all major services.

It is the biggest release for Keys ahead of her hosting gig at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can check out the official music video for Alicia Keys’ new single can be seen below.

Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’ (Music Video & Lyrics)

[Intro]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 1]

She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed

He was nameless, he was homeless

She asked him his name and told him what hers was

He gave her a story ’bout life

With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile

One conversation, a simple moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up sometimes

[Pre-Chorus]

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own

[Chorus]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the Underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

She’s riding in a taxi back to the kitchen

Talking to the driver ’bout his wife and his children

On the run from a country where they put you in prison

For being a woman and speaking your mind

She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled

One conversation, a simple moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up sometimes

[Pre-Chorus]

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own

[Chorus]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the Underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Bridge]

Everybody rise up

You gonna rise up, ayy

[Chorus]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come (Single mothers)

Young teachers, student doctors (Yeah)

Sons on the front line knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the Underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh