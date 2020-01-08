Deshaun Watson Net Worth 2020: How Much Is Watson Worth?

When Deshaun Watson’s college coach, Dabo Swinney, compared him to Michael Jordan before the 2017 NFL draft, the world chalked it up as hyperbole. Three years later Deshaun Watson is doing his best to prove his college coach right. The third-year quarterback out of Clemson University has led the Houston Texans to the playoffs the last 2 years while putting up elite numbers. Yet, numbers alone aren’t enough to validate a comparison to His Airness. Intangibles and winning are vital for a comparison of this magnitude to stick. After spearheading a 16 point comeback win in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Watson is well on his way to greatness.

Deshaun Watson Net Worth as of 2020: 4 million

The Clemson Years: 2014-2016

Two themes have followed Watson throughout his college and NFL career: Winning and injuries

After tearing the ACL in his left knee during his freshman year at Clemson, Watson returned during his sophomore year to throw for over 4000 yards and 35 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions. He was able to lead Clemson to the National Championship Game against Alabama where he threw for over 400 yards in a 45-40 loss. Hungry to avenge the title game loss to Alabama, Watson went to another level. He threw for over 4500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Again, leading Clemson to the National Championship Game against Alabama where he threw for 420 yards, three touchdowns while rushing for one more in a thrilling 35-31 win. On top of the national championship, Watson also won the Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Despite his impressive resume and accolades in college, He was the third quarterback selected and 12th overall pick by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The NFL: 2017- Present

His rookie year was bittersweet, to say the least. After an electrifying start to the season where he had a stretch of four consecutive games of three or more touchdowns, Watson tore his right ACL on a non-contact play during practice. This was a disappointing setback to what was a promising start to his career.

The 2017 season ended on a low note and that low note continued into the 2018 season. Along with a 0-3 start, Watson also had a bruised lung and injured ribs. These injuries were so bad that he opted not to fly with the team to its game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to concerns about the air pressure. Instead of flying he took a 12-hour bus ride to play in that game. Then led the Texans to nine wins in a row, an 11-5 record and a playoff berth. In his first playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, Watson struggled. Only throwing one touchdown and an interception to match in a 21-7 loss. It was another disappointing end to a season for Watson.

Which is why the 2019 playoffs are so important for Watson. History has shown he has relished redemption and any second chance given to him. His overtime win against the Buffalo Bills highlighted by his spectacular play when he got hit by two Bills defenders, stayed on balance, escaped and threw an on-target pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

Plays like these in big moments lead to big paydays for players of Watson’s caliber. Watson is currently on his rookie deal which he signed a four year deal for $13.84 million. Considering that he is one of the faces of the new quarterback revolution alongside his 2017 draft counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson, and the 2019 MVP favorite in Lamar Jackson, Watson’s continued elite numbers, consistency, toughness, and winning will allow him to be in play for a huge contract upwards of $150 million. If you find this to be surprising or unlikely, you probably didn’t listen to Dabo Swinney in 2017 and every year his statement becomes less hyperbolic. Deshaun Watson is becoming the Michael Jordan of football