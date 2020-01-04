Donald Trump Expected to Attend 2020 National Championship

President Donald Trump is set to start off 2020 by attending another sporting event. After making his presence felt at the World Series, a Madison Square Garden UFC 244 event, and the Army-Navy Game, Trump is expected to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the No. 1 LSU Tigers and No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13.

The Advocate‘s Elizabeth Crisp was first to report the news.

The news should not come as much of a surprise, after news that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron received a call from the president following his team’s blowout win over the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the end of December.

“I was very honored to get a call from President Trump,” Orgeron said at the time. “He was very pleasant to talk to. Very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff. Complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us. Was complimentary of the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game.”

Trump previously attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs in January 2018.

This year, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will air live on ESPN, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.