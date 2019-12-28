Oklahoma vs LSU Live Stream: Watch Peach Bowl Online

Oklahoma vs LSU is finally here. The No. 4 Sooners and top-ranked Tigers go head-to-head on Saturday, December 28 as college football bowl season heats up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia as the College Football Playoff semifinals officially get underway with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

LSU enters what is expected to be an offensive showdown as heavy 13.5-point favorites.

Leading the Tigers will be Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, while the Sooners will rely on Heisman Trophy runner-up and former national champion Jalen Hurts under center. Both quarterbacks transferred to their new schools for the 2019 season, with Burrow transferring to Baton Rouge from Ohio State and Hurts going from Alabama to Norman.

“Respect is earned, not given,” Hurts said, via ESPN.com. “When you’re with a group of men in a new setting, you don’t know any of them, you’re the quarterback, you’re trying to earn their respect, you go in there and lead by example and just do your job. If they wish to follow you, they do. They followed.

“It’s just great to have an opportunity to play for another national championship. That’s what we’ve worked for. We’ve worked for this moment right here.”

How can you tune into tonight’s bowl game?

All of the information you need to catch the action from the opening kickoff can be seen below.

Oklahoma vs LSU Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Time: 4:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: LSU -13.5 | O/U: 76

How To Live Stream Oklahoma vs LSU Online

Your best bet for watching today’s bowl game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Oklahoma vs LSU On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.