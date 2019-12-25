Clippers vs Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Christmas Online

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off for the second time this season at the Staples Center as part of a loaded NBA Christmas Day schedule on Wednesday, December 25.

Both teams are expected to be at full strength for the big game which sets fans up for an exciting matchup.

The Lakers and Clippers previously met in the season opener with the Clippers coming away with the win, but the Lakers are not discouraged as they look to bounce back and avenge the early-season loss.

“You’re always going to have ebbs and flows to your season,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve just go to make sure we’re sticking to the process, that we’re correcting the things that are ailing us, while staying together. When you hit adversity — and this is probably a minor adversity stretch for us — there’s always potential for cracks and splinters, and we’ve got to make sure none of that stuff shows up. We’re all trying to do the right thing. We’ve just got to be better.”

All of the information you need to tune in to the Clippers vs Lakers can be seen below.

Clippers vs Lakers Viewing Information

Date: Wednesday, December 25

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ABC/WatchESPN

How To Live Stream Clippers vs Lakers Online

Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Clippers vs Lakers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.