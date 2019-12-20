WATCH: Police Officers Make Traffic Stops to Hand Out Gift Cards

It is the season of giving, and police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma are in the holiday spirit. Recently, members of the Tulsa Police Department have been making traffic stops not to give out tickets, but to hand out gift cards, according to News on 6.

The Tulsa Police Foundation received more than $30,000 in donations for Acts of Kindness.

That means that they have been pulling people over for minor traffic violations only to gift them some of the money in hope of making the holiday more special.

“It catches you off guard. I don’t get hugs often, especially doing police work,” said officer Greg McGowan. “It’s well worth it. It made my day.”

The gift cards can be used for a variety of necessities, but one area where the police are patrolling is gas stations. If they notice patrons nickle and diming the pumps, they make sure to follow them and help out.

“Some officers will even go into QuikTrip and they’ll stand there, and someone will get $1.85 worth of gas. When they leave, we’ll follow them and give them up to $50 in gas cards,” said TPD Foundation Chairman Roger Chasteen.

This is exactly the kind of content we like to see during the holiday season, so well done to everyone involved in this great cause.

