As people continue to wait for more information on the sudden death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the circumstances surrounding his reported suicide get more and more bizarre. And the latest information is going to do nothing to quiet any conspiracy theories.

According to the New York Post, the surveillance footage from outside of Epstein’s cell during his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has gone missing.

Prosecutors informed attorney Bruce Barket that the footage was gone at a hearing for former cop Nick Tartaglione, who previously shared a jail cell with Epstein. The footage was believed to show Tartaglione attempting to save Epstein’s life during the first suicide attempt.

“We want to be sure that all the evidence is preserved to show that Nick behaved appropriately and even admirably that evening,” Barket said. “We asked for all the video and photographic evidence to be preserved, specifically this surveillance video. Now it’s gone.”

Epstein lawyers had said that Tartaglione had “roughed” Epstein up, but Barket backs up the story that Epstein did, in fact, attempt suicide.

“It’s simply, patently false to say that [Epstein] did anything other than try to kill himself at least twice, and succeeded when he succeeded,” Barket said.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.