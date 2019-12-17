The Tekashi 6ix9ine story is coming to Spotify. On Tuesday, December 17, it was announced that Spotify is teaming up with Complex to bring us “Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story” in January 2020.

The eight-part docuseries is set to drop on January 28 and will be narrated by Angie Martinez.

“Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story” will look at how 6ix9ine — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — rose from a bodega clerk in Bushwick, New York to an overnight internet sensation who was releasing hit after hit on the Billboard charts during his rise to the top before ultimately being arrested on federal racketeering charges.

“Tekashi has a polarizing personality and his story has taken us on a roller coaster ride like nothing we’ve ever seen in hip-hop,” Martinez said in a statement. “So, when Complex reached out with this project, I was excited about the opportunity to help tell this story.”

6ix9ine remains behind bars as he awaits his sentencing on Wednesday, December 18.

The Brooklyn rapper is facing a minimum of 47 years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking, but a lighter sentence is expected after his cooperation in the case.

In a recent letter to the judge in his case, 6ix9ine asked for a second chance and vowed that he learned from his mistakes.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year. It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes,” he wrote, according to Page Six. “I wake up every morning asking myself was it worth it? I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity, and as a human being.

“I had a feeling of relief when I was arrested by the Government because I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip. I needed to do something before it was too late.”

We will have to see just how much longer the rapper has to stay behind bars after his sentencing hearing in 24 hours.