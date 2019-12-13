Smokepurpp Discusses Soundcloud Rap’s Influence on Music Industry

SoundCloud rap has had an incredible influence on the music industry. Throughout the years, the SoundCloud rap wave has produced stars like Post Malone, 6ix9ine, XXXtentacion, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, and more.

While SoundCloud rap has found itself surrounded by negative opinions due to the “mumbling” and rampant drug use, you cannot deny how important it has become.

One of the stars from SoundCloud, Smokepurpp, recently sat down with Complex to discuss its influence and how the genre is providing an avenue for others to get into the music industry who may not have seen a path to stardom before.

“I think SoundCloud rap changed music in a lot of ways,” Smokepurpp said, via Complex. “I think it changed music in a way where people didn’t need to master the tracks anymore for it to be a hit. People didn’t need to overproduce their songs for it to be a hit. It simplified things a little bit, and I think that’s good, because if you feel like your music doesn’t need to be overly produced, it’s your art. People should make their art however they want to.

“There are people who probably wanted to [make music], but couldn’t do it, because they’re like, ‘Aw man, everybody’s going to think my shit is like too simple. I think that opened doors for people who make it simple. You can make a song on your phone, and just upload it to SoundCloud. Younger kids and people who don’t have access to a studio can just make a song and upload it, and change your life.”

Smokepurpp released his new album Deadstar 2 on Friday, December 13. The album includes features from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Skies, Lil Pump, Moneybagg Yo, Trippie Redd, and more. You can check out Deadstar 2 on all major streaming services.