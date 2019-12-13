Lil Uzi Vert is back with a new single from his highly-anticipated studio album Eternal Atake. On Friday, December 13, the Philadelphia rapper dropped the single “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and it delivered with the kind of beat and flow that fans have been waiting for.
Along with the release of the track, Lil Uzi Vert is hoping to start off a new dance craze.
He initially teased the track and dance at the end of November.
#FutsalShuffle 2020 ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/91JCrgC2Lf
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019
You can listen to the new single below.
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ Audio & Lyrics
[Intro: Lil Uzi Vert & Tyler, The Creator]
Yo, sing this sh*t, are y’all f*ckin’ dumb?
Eternal Atake
Gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)
Gotta shoot two at her (Woah)
Blue cheddar (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three)
I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better (Woah)
[Chorus]
Are you serious?
I swear my money get serious
Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it
She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)
Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)
Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)
Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette
If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)
[Verse 1]
I’m on some whole other shit
I got a whole ‘nother rich, I’m on a new level
I was f*cking on your b*tch
She was ridin’ on my d*ck, she ain’t need two pedals
I swear these n*ggas, they b*tches
I swear they all gonna snitch when my n*ggas go shoot at ’em
N*ggas, they mad about this
N*ggas, they mad about that, but it’s only if you let ’em
She save my name in her phone
Only thing she save me under is probably that “U” letter (Hello?)
No, I don’t got provolone
Only thing in my pocket is probably, um, some blue cheddar
She tried to leave me alone
Then she got right with my clone, man, I hope that she do better
I know it’s blue cheese on me
But when I got fifties on me, I call that sh*t loose cheddar (Hah)
Jeremy Scotts all on my feet
I had a cougar with me, so I call that girl Coretta (Coretta)
I am the richest n*gga in my city
I can make it rain like no matter what’s the weather (Facts)
I know that girl, she got swag
But when it come to puttin’ it together, she could do better
I sent that girl a DM
She ain’t answer me, so you know that I gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert & Nardwuar]
Gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)
Ayy, gotta shoot two at her (And you are Lil Uzi? Vert, let’s go)
Ayy, stay with the blue cheddar (Woah)
That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three, let’s go)
I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better
[Chorus]
Are you serious?
I swear my money get serious
Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it
She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)
Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)
Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)
Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette
If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)
[Verse 2]
They try to cut me down when they say I’m too low, woah, uh (Turn me up)
I said, “Turn me up,” I cannot hear my flow, woah, woah
I ain’t never been no fool
Do what I want, I’ma bend your rules (Woah)
I’ma take the dub, I’ma win
I ain’t ever been no type that lose, yeah
Born like this, I ain’t did no study
Everything I got, man, I got it in a hurry
If I love you, better say that you love me
And if I trust you, better say that you trust me
Talk ’bout the bag, the mula, the guap
I’m at the bank, only time that I’m runnin’
I said I’m on the road, no, I cannot stop
I’m runnin’ through obstacles, I’m in a hurry
Woah, stop that
Told a f*ck n*gga just drop that (Yeah)
If you shoot first, we gon’ pop back
Margiela on me, lil’ n*gga, that’s not that
What you got on? Prada sweatsuit made of nylon
See my righteous girl, yeah, she say, “Right on”
When I hit that girl right with the light on
When I hit that girl, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Gotta shoot two at her
Ayy, gotta shoot two at her (Woah)
Ayy, stay with the blue cheddar (Woah)
That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three, yeah, yeah)
I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better
[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]
Are you serious?
I swear my money get serious
Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it
She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)
Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)
Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)
Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette
If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)
[Outro: Nardwuar & Lil Uzi Vert]
Lil Uzi Vert, doot-dooda-loot-doo, doo-doo
Thank you, Lil Uzi Vert leaves
You ‘posed to be standin’ still right now
Ready, set, go