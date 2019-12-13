Lil Uzi Vert is back with a new single from his highly-anticipated studio album Eternal Atake. On Friday, December 13, the Philadelphia rapper dropped the single “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and it delivered with the kind of beat and flow that fans have been waiting for.

Along with the release of the track, Lil Uzi Vert is hoping to start off a new dance craze.

He initially teased the track and dance at the end of November.

You can listen to the new single below.

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ Audio & Lyrics

[Intro: Lil Uzi Vert & Tyler, The Creator]

Yo, sing this sh*t, are y’all f*ckin’ dumb?

Eternal Atake

Gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)

Gotta shoot two at her (Woah)

Blue cheddar (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three)

I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better (Woah)

[Chorus]

Are you serious?

I swear my money get serious

Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it

She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)

Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)

Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)

Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette

If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)

[Verse 1]

I’m on some whole other shit

I got a whole ‘nother rich, I’m on a new level

I was f*cking on your b*tch

She was ridin’ on my d*ck, she ain’t need two pedals

I swear these n*ggas, they b*tches

I swear they all gonna snitch when my n*ggas go shoot at ’em

N*ggas, they mad about this

N*ggas, they mad about that, but it’s only if you let ’em

She save my name in her phone

Only thing she save me under is probably that “U” letter (Hello?)

No, I don’t got provolone

Only thing in my pocket is probably, um, some blue cheddar

She tried to leave me alone

Then she got right with my clone, man, I hope that she do better

I know it’s blue cheese on me

But when I got fifties on me, I call that sh*t loose cheddar (Hah)

Jeremy Scotts all on my feet

I had a cougar with me, so I call that girl Coretta (Coretta)

I am the richest n*gga in my city

I can make it rain like no matter what’s the weather (Facts)

I know that girl, she got swag

But when it come to puttin’ it together, she could do better

I sent that girl a DM

She ain’t answer me, so you know that I gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert & Nardwuar]

Gotta shoot two at her (Yeah)

Ayy, gotta shoot two at her (And you are Lil Uzi? Vert, let’s go)

Ayy, stay with the blue cheddar (Woah)

That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three, let’s go)

I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better

[Chorus]

Are you serious?

I swear my money get serious

Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it

She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)

Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)

Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)

Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette

If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)

[Verse 2]

They try to cut me down when they say I’m too low, woah, uh (Turn me up)

I said, “Turn me up,” I cannot hear my flow, woah, woah

I ain’t never been no fool

Do what I want, I’ma bend your rules (Woah)

I’ma take the dub, I’ma win

I ain’t ever been no type that lose, yeah

Born like this, I ain’t did no study

Everything I got, man, I got it in a hurry

If I love you, better say that you love me

And if I trust you, better say that you trust me

Talk ’bout the bag, the mula, the guap

I’m at the bank, only time that I’m runnin’

I said I’m on the road, no, I cannot stop

I’m runnin’ through obstacles, I’m in a hurry

Woah, stop that

Told a f*ck n*gga just drop that (Yeah)

If you shoot first, we gon’ pop back

Margiela on me, lil’ n*gga, that’s not that

What you got on? Prada sweatsuit made of nylon

See my righteous girl, yeah, she say, “Right on”

When I hit that girl right with the light on

When I hit that girl, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Gotta shoot two at her

Ayy, gotta shoot two at her (Woah)

Ayy, stay with the blue cheddar (Woah)

That girl, she got with my clone (One, two, three, yeah, yeah)

I told that lil’ girl that she gotta just do better

[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]

Are you serious?

I swear my money get serious

Okay, all my checks, I just be clearin’ it

She suck my d*ck ’til she get delirious (Wow)

Okay, jump on the jet, so I’m clearin’ it (Woo)

Okay, port, but I’m not talking New’ (Let’s go)

Okay, smoke that boy just like a cigarette

If that boy try to make a false move, uh (Damn)

[Outro: Nardwuar & Lil Uzi Vert]

Lil Uzi Vert, doot-dooda-loot-doo, doo-doo

Thank you, Lil Uzi Vert leaves

You ‘posed to be standin’ still right now

Ready, set, go