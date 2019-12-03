Paul Finebaum has been ripping anyone who isn’t associated with an SEC program in recent weeks as the 2019 season heats up for the College Football Playoff. The ESPN analyst appeared on Tuesday morning’s episode of Get Up! when he decided to direct his venom at Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

Finebaum was discussing Dabo and the Tigers when he began ripping into the head coach.

Not only did Finebaum continue to criticize the level of ACC competition that Clemson has played throughout the season, he blasted Swinney for being the “most annoying winner in sports.”

Ouch.

“I think Dabo Swinney is the most annoying winner in all of sports,” Finebaum said. “The guy just can’t keep his trap shut. Somebody just give the man a pacifier, send him to timeout and we’ll check in with him on Dec. 28 when he finally plays a legitimate team during this entire college football season.”

The BEST response to Dabo:

Unfortunately for Finebaum, it’s going to take a huge upset to keep the defending national champions from reaching the playoffs. If Clemson can claim the ACC championship with their undefeated record, the College Football Playoff selection committee will have to give them one of the four spots.

The final selection committee rankings of the 2019 season will be released on Selection Day, Sunday, December 8. The committee will also announce the matchups for the Playoff Semifinals at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, as well as the New Year’s Six bowl pairings.

Here is a full look at when the rankings will be released throughout the remainder season:

Tuesday, December 3 : 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, December 8 (Selection Day): Noon – 4 p.m. ET

