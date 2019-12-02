Broyles Award Finalists 2019: Full List of Coaches

With the college football regular season in the books, the finalists have been announced for a number of the top awards. While players are the ones who are usually recognized, the Broyles Award is here to honor some of the top assistant coaches in the nation.

The finalists were selected from a group of 15 semi-finalists and 41 nominees by a selection committee made of up former hall of fame coaches, members of the FWAA and broadcasters.

The final five will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas where the winner will be announced at the Broyles Award Ceremony on Tuesday, December 10 at the Marriott Hotel.

A full look at the finalists can be seen below.

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

About the Broyles Award: The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the National College Football Awards Association: The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 21 awards boast 699 years of tradition-selection excellence. Visit NCFAA.org to learn more about our story.

About the Football Writers Association of America: The Football Writers Association of America, founded in 1941, consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team. For more information about the FWAA and its award programs, contact Steve Richardson at tiger@fwaa.com.