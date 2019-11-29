21 Savage is back with a new track. On Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, the Atlanta-based rapper blessed fans with a new track “On the Inside.” The song was created for the Epix crime drama titled Godfather of Harlem.

Swizz Beatz put together the soundtrack for the series which will also feature Pusha-T, ASAP Ferg, Buddy, Wale, French Montana, DMX, Rick Ross, and John Legend.

“I was just working with artists that I felt could fit the scenes, fit the show, still be timeless, still be heritage — [and] still fit today’s world,” Beatz told Billboard about the work involved in putting together the soundtrack. “It wound up being an interesting mix. My idea is to make the show global, sonically. When we start shooting the rest of the stuff, you’re going to see a bunch of changes happening there as well.”

All of the information you need to listen to the new single can be seen below.

21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ Details

Song: ‘On the Inside’

Artist: 21 Savage

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 3 minutes, 6 seconds

Release Date: Friday, November 29

Listen to 21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ on Spotify

To listen to 21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ Lyrics

Sh*t wasn’t easy

You know, it took a lot of licks to get where we at now

I was down bad, ain’t have a dollar to my name (Straight up)

I was down bad, just my family and my gang (Straight up)

Glock 23, I was prayin’ to my flame (On od)

Hit a lick, hope I don’t gotta kill for this chain (On God)

Moreland Ave. at the Checker’s, 38 special (21)

Last n*gga tried to rob me? On a stretcher (Facts)

I don’t never have a plug, n*gga, cause I ask him (21)

Zone 6, get my cars washed on Gresham (On God)

Ran off with your buddy pack, he don’t want no problems (Lil’ bih)

21 Savage, you can call me King Nut Dropper (Yeah)

Jumpin’ crew to crew, your favorite rapper a hood hopper (Yeah)

Trappin’ with this rifle, we don’t need no door stopper

Gold grill, dawg (Dawg), I go hard (I go hard)

Your n*ggas soft (N*ggas soft), Corn on the cob (Corn on the cob)

He an intern, ain’t got no job (Yeah, yeah)

If this rap don’t work, n*gga, I’ma rob (On God)

Yeah I’m shinin’, but I’m dark on the inside

Some of my brothers lost they heart on the inside

I can’t lie, it broke my heart when my friends died

We gon’ make that choppa spark ’til your friends cry

Spin the block ’til your friends cry

Never question God, I’m a fearin’ child

I’ma ride for the gang ’til I’m not alive

I’ma up and let it bang ’til I’m not alive

N*gga, I just bite, I don’t bark (I don’t bark, bro)

I just send hits, I don’t arc (Leave that to the hoes)

You think that you the Hulk, but this ain’t Marvel (This ain’t Marvel, bro)

I hit your main thing, that sh*t was hard (Sh*t was garbage, bro)

Got a girl named Keisha (Yeah)

Got a girl named Lisa (Yeah)

Girl named Britney, girl named Whitney (21)

Main girl crazy, don’t you leave no hickeys (21)

I be in the strip club even when I’m sixty (Straight up)

I’ma tote a AK even when I’m fifty

Let them n*ggas split the drum, both of them get fifty

You can get shot, believe it or not, n*gga, this ain’t Ripley

Pulled my ding-a-ling out, she thought it was a Blimpy

Lil’ boy, I’m a killer whale, you could never shrimp me

Fronted me 300 bags, that sh*t there was tempting

Whole pointer VVS’s, got my neck rinsing

Chinese b*tch, don’t know her name, I just call her Ling Ling

Made a couple M’s, spent a quarter on a ring-ring

Cash Money, ’99, b*tch, I got that bling-bling

Never was a kingpin, beat a couple drug stings

She think she my one and only

But she just a summer fling

