21 Savage is back with a new track. On Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, the Atlanta-based rapper blessed fans with a new track “On the Inside.” The song was created for the Epix crime drama titled Godfather of Harlem.
Swizz Beatz put together the soundtrack for the series which will also feature Pusha-T, ASAP Ferg, Buddy, Wale, French Montana, DMX, Rick Ross, and John Legend.
“I was just working with artists that I felt could fit the scenes, fit the show, still be timeless, still be heritage — [and] still fit today’s world,” Beatz told Billboard about the work involved in putting together the soundtrack. “It wound up being an interesting mix. My idea is to make the show global, sonically. When we start shooting the rest of the stuff, you’re going to see a bunch of changes happening there as well.”
All of the information you need to listen to the new single can be seen below.
21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ Details
Song: ‘On the Inside’
Artist: 21 Savage
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Run Time: 3 minutes, 6 seconds
Release Date: Friday, November 29
Listen to 21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ on Spotify
21 Savage ‘On the Inside’ Lyrics
Sh*t wasn’t easy
You know, it took a lot of licks to get where we at now
I was down bad, ain’t have a dollar to my name (Straight up)
I was down bad, just my family and my gang (Straight up)
Glock 23, I was prayin’ to my flame (On od)
Hit a lick, hope I don’t gotta kill for this chain (On God)
Moreland Ave. at the Checker’s, 38 special (21)
Last n*gga tried to rob me? On a stretcher (Facts)
I don’t never have a plug, n*gga, cause I ask him (21)
Zone 6, get my cars washed on Gresham (On God)
Ran off with your buddy pack, he don’t want no problems (Lil’ bih)
21 Savage, you can call me King Nut Dropper (Yeah)
Jumpin’ crew to crew, your favorite rapper a hood hopper (Yeah)
Trappin’ with this rifle, we don’t need no door stopper
Gold grill, dawg (Dawg), I go hard (I go hard)
Your n*ggas soft (N*ggas soft), Corn on the cob (Corn on the cob)
He an intern, ain’t got no job (Yeah, yeah)
If this rap don’t work, n*gga, I’ma rob (On God)
Yeah I’m shinin’, but I’m dark on the inside
Some of my brothers lost they heart on the inside
I can’t lie, it broke my heart when my friends died
We gon’ make that choppa spark ’til your friends cry
Spin the block ’til your friends cry
Never question God, I’m a fearin’ child
I’ma ride for the gang ’til I’m not alive
I’ma up and let it bang ’til I’m not alive
N*gga, I just bite, I don’t bark (I don’t bark, bro)
I just send hits, I don’t arc (Leave that to the hoes)
You think that you the Hulk, but this ain’t Marvel (This ain’t Marvel, bro)
I hit your main thing, that sh*t was hard (Sh*t was garbage, bro)
Got a girl named Keisha (Yeah)
Got a girl named Lisa (Yeah)
Girl named Britney, girl named Whitney (21)
Main girl crazy, don’t you leave no hickeys (21)
I be in the strip club even when I’m sixty (Straight up)
I’ma tote a AK even when I’m fifty
Let them n*ggas split the drum, both of them get fifty
You can get shot, believe it or not, n*gga, this ain’t Ripley
Pulled my ding-a-ling out, she thought it was a Blimpy
Lil’ boy, I’m a killer whale, you could never shrimp me
Fronted me 300 bags, that sh*t there was tempting
Whole pointer VVS’s, got my neck rinsing
Chinese b*tch, don’t know her name, I just call her Ling Ling
Made a couple M’s, spent a quarter on a ring-ring
Cash Money, ’99, b*tch, I got that bling-bling
Never was a kingpin, beat a couple drug stings
She think she my one and only
But she just a summer fling
Yeah I’m shinin’, but I’m dark on the inside
Some of my brothers lost they heart on the inside
I can’t lie, it broke my heart when my friends died
We gon’ make that choppa spark ’til your friends cry
Spin the block ’til your friends cry
Never question God, I’m a fearin’ child
I’ma ride for the gang ’til I’m not alive
I’ma up and let it bang ’til I’m not alive