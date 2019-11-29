Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Will Keep Jason Garrett Safe Through Season

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another embarrassing loss during their Thanksgiving Day clash against the Buffalo Bills. With the pressure already on head coach Jason Garrett, it was a loss that many believed the coaching staff could not afford.

However, the team struggled to get anything going and was taken to the woodshed by the Bills.

Despite that, the Cowboys remain the top team in the NFC East and would be in the NFL Playoffs if the postseason began today which is good for the fans.

What they may not like, however, is that owner Jerry Jones is remaining committed to Garrett… for now.

After the ugly loss, Jones spoke to reporters as he always tends to do and made it clear that the 6-6 Cowboys are not going to hit the panic button. While some may believe that the right move would be to move on from their head coach as soon as possible, Jones has said that he will not fire Garrett before the end of the season.

Jerry Jones is emotional while talking to reporters. Tears in his eyes. “I’m not going to make a coaching change.” Jones said he still believes this team can make a deep playoff run. He said they have zero chance of doing that without Jason Garrett — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 29, 2019

Jerry Jones spoke to the players in the locker room and several players also addressed team. Jerry said he will not make a coaching change, that Jason Garrett’s job is safe. Jones said #Cowboys have zero chance without Garrett. He’s looking to win out. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 29, 2019

But while Jason Garrett appears to be safe for the next few weeks, many believe he will be ousted during the offseason or shortly after the Cowboys’ season comes to an end — especially if the team fails to reach the postseason.

A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

Urban Meyer 3/1

Josh McDaniels 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Robert Saleh 5/1

Sean Payton 6/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

Ken Norton Jr. 16/1

Kris Richard 16/1

Mike Leach 20/1

Chris Petersen 25/1

Dan Campbell 25/1

Gus Bradley 33/1

Jim Schwartz 33/1

Mike Munchak 33/1

Tom Herman 33/1

Nick Saban 40/1

Todd Haley 40/1

Dabo Swinney 50/1

Mike Gundy 50/1

Chip Kelly 66/1

Lane Kiffin 66/1

Matt Rhule 66/1

Gary Patterson 80/1

James Franklin 80/1

Bob Stoops 100/1

Peyton Manning 150/1

Tony Romo 150/1

Bill Cowher 250/1

Barry Switzer 500/1

Jerry Jones 500/1

Jimmy Johnson 500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.