Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorite Emerges

The Dallas Cowboys put up a stinker against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day which turned up the temperature on Jason Garrett’s hot seat even more. Now, more than ever, it seems unlikely that Garrett will return as the head coach in Big D.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been sending off signals that he could be ready to move on from Garrett after his disappointing tenure and the oddsmakers are looking at who his replacement could be.

In the earlier version of the odds, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer was listed as the favorite to take over in Dallas. However, he has since been leapfrogged for the top spot. In the post-Thanksgiving slaughter edition of the odds, it is New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who oddsmakers believe to have the edge.

Rounding out the top five is Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The oddsmakers appear to be fully confident that Garrett will be on the outs as well, with “No” being at -1000 and “Yes” being +500. That means a $100 bet for Garrett to remain as head coach would net you $500, while you would have to bet $1,000 to win $100 if he was fired.

A full look at the updated odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Cowboys Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach in Week 1 of 2020-21

Josh McDaniels 3/1

Urban Meyer 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Robert Saleh 5/1

Sean Payton 6/1

Jim Harbaugh 10/1

Ken Norton Jr. 16/1

Kris Richard 20/1

Mike Leach 20/1

Chris Petersen 25/1

Dan Campbell 25/1

Gus Bradley 33/1

Jim Schwartz 33/1

Matt Rhule 33/1

Mike Munchak 33/1

Sean McVay 33/1

Tom Herman 33/1

Nick Saban 40/1

Todd Haley 40/1

Dabo Swinney 50/1

Mike Gundy 50/1

Chip Kelly 66/1

Lane Kiffin 66/1

Gary Patterson 80/1

James Franklin 80/1

Tony Romo 100/1

Peyton Manning 150/1

Troy Aikman 150/1

Bill Cowher 250/1

Emmitt Smith 250/1

Barry Switzer 500/1

Jerry Jones 500/1

Jimmy Johnson 500/1