Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorite Emerges

The Dallas Cowboys put up a stinker against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day which turned up the temperature on Jason Garrett’s hot seat even more. Now, more than ever, it seems unlikely that Garrett will return as the head coach in Big D.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been sending off signals that he could be ready to move on from Garrett after his disappointing tenure and the oddsmakers are looking at who his replacement could be.

In the earlier version of the odds, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer was listed as the favorite to take over in Dallas. However, he has since been leapfrogged for the top spot. In the post-Thanksgiving slaughter edition of the odds, it is New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who oddsmakers believe to have the edge.

Rounding out the top five is Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The oddsmakers appear to be fully confident that Garrett will be on the outs as well, with “No” being at -1000 and “Yes” being +500. That means a $100 bet for Garrett to remain as head coach would net you $500, while you would have to bet $1,000 to win $100 if he was fired.

A full look at the updated odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Cowboys Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

  • Yes      +500     (5/1)
  • No        -1000   (1/10)

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach in Week 1 of 2020-21

  • Josh McDaniels             3/1
  • Urban Meyer                 4/1
  • Lincoln Riley                 5/1
  • Robert Saleh                 5/1
  • Sean Payton                 6/1
  • Jim Harbaugh                10/1
  • Ken Norton Jr.               16/1
  • Kris Richard                  20/1
  • Mike Leach                   20/1
  • Chris Petersen              25/1
  • Dan Campbell               25/1
  • Gus Bradley                  33/1
  • Jim Schwartz                 33/1
  • Matt Rhule                    33/1
  • Mike Munchak               33/1
  • Sean McVay                 33/1
  • Tom Herman                 33/1
  • Nick Saban                   40/1
  • Todd Haley                   40/1
  • Dabo Swinney               50/1
  • Mike Gundy                  50/1
  • Chip Kelly                     66/1
  • Lane Kiffin                    66/1
  • Gary Patterson              80/1
  • James Franklin              80/1
  • Tony Romo                   100/1
  • Peyton Manning            150/1
  • Troy Aikman                  150/1
  • Bill Cowher                    250/1
  • Emmitt Smith                250/1
  • Barry Switzer                 500/1
  • Jerry Jones                   500/1
  • Jimmy Johnson             500/1
