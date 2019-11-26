Jerry Jones Continues to Voice Frustration Over Coaching Staff

Jerry Jones continues to voice his frustrations with the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. After casting some doubt over the future of head coach Jason Garrett following this week’s loss to the New England Patriots, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to continue his criticism.

In a very clear manner, Jones said that he will make the final decision on the coaching staff and he continued to say that the criticism is warranted.

“When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.”

Dallas returns to the field on Thanksgiving Day to take on the Buffalo Bills. While Jones has said that Jason Garrett will not be fired during the regular season, you have to believe that the clock is running out for his time in Dallas.

Heck, even the oddsmakers have shared their thoughts on who the next Cowboys head coach could be. A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

  • Urban Meyer                 3/1
  • Josh McDaniels             4/1
  • Lincoln Riley                 5/1
  • Robert Saleh                 5/1
  • Sean Payton                 6/1
  • Jim Harbaugh                12/1
  • Ken Norton Jr.               16/1
  • Kris Richard                  16/1
  • Mike Leach                   20/1
  • Chris Petersen              25/1
  • Dan Campbell               25/1
  • Gus Bradley                  33/1
  • Jim Schwartz                 33/1
  • Mike Munchak               33/1
  • Tom Herman                 33/1
  • Nick Saban                   40/1
  • Todd Haley                   40/1
  • Dabo Swinney               50/1
  • Mike Gundy                  50/1
  • Chip Kelly                     66/1
  • Lane Kiffin                    66/1
  • Matt Rhule                    66/1
  • Gary Patterson              80/1
  • James Franklin              80/1
  • Bob Stoops                  100/1
  • Peyton Manning            150/1
  • Tony Romo                   150/1
  • Bill Cowher                    250/1
  • Barry Switzer                 500/1
  • Jerry Jones                   500/1
  • Jimmy Johnson             500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.

