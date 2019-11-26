Jerry Jones Continues to Voice Frustration Over Coaching Staff

Jerry Jones continues to voice his frustrations with the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. After casting some doubt over the future of head coach Jason Garrett following this week’s loss to the New England Patriots, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to continue his criticism.

In a very clear manner, Jones said that he will make the final decision on the coaching staff and he continued to say that the criticism is warranted.

“When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.”

Dallas returns to the field on Thanksgiving Day to take on the Buffalo Bills. While Jones has said that Jason Garrett will not be fired during the regular season, you have to believe that the clock is running out for his time in Dallas.

Heck, even the oddsmakers have shared their thoughts on who the next Cowboys head coach could be. A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

Urban Meyer 3/1

Josh McDaniels 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Robert Saleh 5/1

Sean Payton 6/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

Ken Norton Jr. 16/1

Kris Richard 16/1

Mike Leach 20/1

Chris Petersen 25/1

Dan Campbell 25/1

Gus Bradley 33/1

Jim Schwartz 33/1

Mike Munchak 33/1

Tom Herman 33/1

Nick Saban 40/1

Todd Haley 40/1

Dabo Swinney 50/1

Mike Gundy 50/1

Chip Kelly 66/1

Lane Kiffin 66/1

Matt Rhule 66/1

Gary Patterson 80/1

James Franklin 80/1

Bob Stoops 100/1

Peyton Manning 150/1

Tony Romo 150/1

Bill Cowher 250/1

Barry Switzer 500/1

Jerry Jones 500/1

Jimmy Johnson 500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.