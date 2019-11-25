Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 4

The 2019-20 college basketball season is underway and its time for the latest Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, November 25, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 was released with the Duke Blue Devils continuing to hold on to the top spot after a 6-0 start to the new year.

Rounding out the top five was the Louisville Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, Kansas Jayhawks, and Maryland Terrapins.

The top four remained unchanged.

The only team to make an appearance in the Top 25 after missing out a week ago was the Florida Gators which check in at No. 24.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 4 can be seen below.

  1. Duke
  2. Louisville
  3. Michigan State
  4. Kansas
  5. Maryland
  6. North Carolina
  7. Virginia
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Kentucky
  10. Ohio State
  11. Oregon
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Seton Hall
  14. Arizona
  15. Utah State
  16. Memphis
  17. Tennessee
  18. Auburn
  19. Baylor
  20. VCU
  21. Colorado
  22. Villanova
  23. Washington
  24. Florida
  25. Xavier

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State 137, Saint Mary’s 22, Oklahoma 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Missouri 3, Cincinnati 3, Vermont 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1, Mississippi State 1, Georgia 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.

