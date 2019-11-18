What were you doing when you were a nine-year-old child? We’re going to assume that you weren’t accomplishing as much as Laurent Simons, a nine-year-old boy from Belgium who is graduating from Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, according to CNN.com.

What an overachiever — he started high school when he was just 6.

“That is not unusual,” said Sjoerd Hulshof, education director of the TUE bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, in a statement. “Special students that have good reasons for doing so can arrange an adjusted schedule. In much the same way we help students who participate in top sport.

“Laurent is the fastest student we have ever had here. Not only is he hyper intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy.”

From the report:

His parents, Lydia and Alexander Simons, said they thought Laurent’s grandparents were exaggerating when they said he had a gift, but his teachers soon concurred. “They noticed something very special about Laurent,” said Lydia. Laurent was given test after test as teachers tried to work out the extent of his talents. “They told us he is like a sponge,” said Alexander.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Laurent now has his sights set on obtaining his PhD.

As for what Laurent is like outside of the classroom, he said “I’m quite lazy,” according to the New York Times. He followed that up by saying “I want to study medicine, and do a Ph.D. and make artificial organs,” so lazy probably isn’t the word to describe him.

Laurent’s final project before graduating in December is a brain-connected electrical chip.

What a legend.

We need to all strive to be like Laurent.