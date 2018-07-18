Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises On Earth Right Now

We’ve all heard of having a most valuable player, but how about having a most valuable team or even sport franchise? Well, here’s your answer, for at least the first top 10!

That’s right, Forbes has made a list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world right now. By sports, we mean sports. Football, soccer, basketball and even baseball teams appear on this list. So, even if your favorite team is not actually listed on here, try to see if your favorite sport at least shows up! If not, there’s always next year; in fact, we’ll even take a look at how some of these teams fared last year.

Golden State Warriors

Value: $3.1 Billion

We’re starting our list on the West Coast! The Golden State Warriors are a basketball team based in the San Francisco Bay Area in Oakland, California. They’re also the first basketball team to crack the top 10.

New York Giants

Value: $3.3 Billion

It turns out the New York is going to have quite a presence on the list, appearing more than once in the top 10. Starting here, the New York Giants are a professional American football team based in the New York metropolitan area.

Los Angeles Lakers

Value: $3.3 Billion

Wow, the West Coast sure is the place for basketball, with the Los Angeles Lakers, another basketball team based in, well, Los Angeles.

New York Knicks

Value: $3.6 Billion

That’s not to say the East Coast doesn’t do basketball. The New York Knicks are a team based in Manhattan, New York.

New England Patriots

Value: $3.7 Billion

Let’s give New York and California a break; here are the New England Patriots, an American football team based in the Greater Boston region.

New York Yankees

Value: $4.000 Billion

Yes, even baseball has a place on the list, thanks in part to the New York Yankees, a professional baseball team based in the New York City borough of the Bronx. Last year, the Yankees were the second on the list; despite their fall, they actually increase their value from $3.7 billion to $4.0 billion.

Barcelona

Value: $4.064 Billion

Yes, soccer made it on the list, and the world’s biggest sport made it an international affair. The Futbol Club Barcelona, also known as simply Barcelona or Barça, is a football/soccer blub based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Interestingly enough, Barcelona was fourth on last year’s list as well.

Real Madrid

Value: $4.088 Billion

It turns out Spain liked the sport well enough to have two “futbol” clubs on the list! Real Madrid, also simply known as Real, is a professional football/soccer club based in Madrid, Spain. In case you were wondering about the name, “real” is the Spanish word for “royal.” While third on the list now, Real Madrid was actually fifth on the list last year.

Manchester United

Value: $4.123 Billion

It should be no surprise that soccer teams made some of the top hits of this list, although this time it was outside of Spain. Manchester United Football Club is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. Proving their worth, the team was in third place last year, but rose to second.

Dallas Cowboys

Value: $4.8 Billion

Yes, the most valuable franchise is the Dallas Cowboys, a professional American football team based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Since last year’s list, the Cowboys have appreciated in value by $600 million.