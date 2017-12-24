Christmas Day 2019: Is There Mail Delivery Today?

Wondering if there’s mail delivered on Christmas Day? Eager to get all those Merry Christmas checks from relatives? Well, you’ll have to wait until Dec. 26th. Unfortunately, there is no mail delivery on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. Since Christmas is considered a federal holiday, meaning the holiday is recognized by the US government, there is so mail. Every year on a US federal holiday, non-essential federal government offices are closed and employees are paid for the holiday.

In order to make sure you get all of your holiday packages and cards out in a timely fashion, here’s a foolproof strategy to stay on track.

December 14 — USPS Retail Ground™

December 19 — First-Class Mail®

December 20 — Priority Mail®

December 22 — Priority Mail Express®

December 14 — USPS Retail Ground™

December 19 — First-Class Mail®

December 20 — Priority Mail®

December 22 — Priority Mail Express®

All federal offices, including post offices, will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24th and Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25th.

To help make sure you’re better prepared for the next federal holiday, here’s a list of the holiday’s the post office closes for.

New Year’s Eve and Day

Christmas Eve and Day

Labor Day

Independence Day (July 4th)

President’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Columbus Day

Memorial Day

Thanksgiving

Now that you know when the mail will and will not be delivered, better get shopping so you can get your packages out on time!