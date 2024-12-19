AI Outperforms Experts in Global Whiskey Flavor Test

There’s a cool test about whiskey that was done with A.I. It found out if whiskey was from America or Scotland better than people could!

This discovery didn’t surprise me at all.

The research, led by Andreas Grasskamp at the Fraunhofer Institute, used a special algorithm named ‘OWSum’. This algorithm learned about different whiskeys’ flavors, like American and Scotch. Each whiskey has its own unique taste, right?

They tested 16 samples—some Scotch, some American. The A.I. looked at 390 flavor molecules to figure out where each sample came from. It was like a game of detective work for flavors!

Turns out, the A.I. nailed it every time when using detailed data. If it smelled citronella or menthol, it knew it was American. But if it caught a whiff of methyl decanoate or heptanoic acid, it shouted “Scotch!”

Humans also tried predicting flavors. The OWSum model scored 0.72, a neural network got 0.78, while human experts only managed 0.57. Not bad, but not great either.

Connor from BroBible had a good laugh about this. He joked about how whiskey experts say there are no wrong answers in tastings. So why be an expert if everyone’s right? Funny thought!

Personally, I’ve faked my way through tastings too. With wine, I always claim to taste dark red fruits. With bourbon? Vanilla and caramel notes jump out at me.

I’ve been advised to train my nose by smelling stuff at grocery stores and markets. It’s like gym time for your senses! Whiskey pros do this often.

A regular person might score super low on these tests—maybe around 0.12—but we’d need more data to be sure.