Glen Powell Booed at Georgia Game Disguised as Chad Powers for Hulu

Glen Powell got booed at a Georgia Bulldogs game. It happened during halftime on Saturday. Fans were told to make him feel unwelcome.

But don’t worry, it was all part of the plan.

Powell, a big star in Hollywood now, is working with Hulu on a comedy series. It’s inspired by Eli Manning’s funny prank at Penn State back in 2022. Manning pretended to be a walk-on named Chad Powers and surprised everyone with his skills—except the head coach, who was in on it.

In this new show, Powell plays Russ Holliday, a college quarterback who had a rough start. He dresses up as Chad Powers to join another team in the South. Here’s a sneak peek:

Earlier photos showed Powell dressed as an Oregon Ducks player with a flashy mullet. This might be his character’s backstory before he becomes Chad Powers.

Fast forward to Saturday’s scene.

Powell wore a blue and yellow uniform for his fictional team. The colors were a bit mixed up—navy and Pittsburgh Panthers blue. The school’s initials are ‘SG.’

92,000 fans stayed seated to help film a scene. They booed loudly as ‘SG’ ran onto the field, practicing for when Tennessee visits next.

Powell filmed several shots on the field that day.

If I had to guess, this story involves Holliday’s Rose Bowl game in Oregon. Maybe he’s seeking revenge at Georgia while disguised as Chad Powers.

Grayson Weir, Senior Editor at BroBible, covers all sports but loves college ones. Doesn’t drink coffee but wakes up full of energy!