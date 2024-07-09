Minnesota State Fair Unveils Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing

The Minnesota State Fair is a massive event that draws around 2 million visitors every summer. This year, there’s a new food that’s got everyone talking: deep-fried ranch dressing.

Some people are excited, while others are grossed out.

Personally, I’m in the “gotta try it” camp. I love trying new and weird foods. I’ve eaten rattlesnake, tarantula, and even fermented shark in Iceland. It’s all about the adventure for me.

So, what’s this deep-fried ranch dressing all about? According to the fair’s website, it’s ranch filling made with ranch seasoning, buttermilk, and cream cheese, all wrapped in a panko shell. Then it’s deep-fried and dusted with ranch powder. Oh, and it comes with hot honey sauce made with Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce. Sounds delicious!

You can find this treat at Lulu’s Public House at the fair. The Internet went wild over it:

This deep-fried ranch is just one of 33 new foods at the fair this year. Other new items include Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos, Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts, Crab Boil Wings, and Bison Meatballs. There’s something for everyone!

But it’s the fried ranch dressing that really stands out:

DriveTime:

3pm: Steph Shimp on how to get a new State Fair Food

3:35p What do you want in your obit?

4p Crisp & Green Food Dir

4:35 More polite StP or Mpls?

5:35 The return of the F

Plus rejected fair foods; reax to @MarneyGellner on @twins TV; this is deep-fried ranch dressing pic.twitter.com/r3xo8HtqZX — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) July 9, 2024

People on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day with jokes about “Jurassic Park.” They said things like “you did it” or “never stopped to think if you should.” Honestly though, I think deep-fried ranch could be a hit at places like Buffalo Wild Wings or Hooters.

Deep-fried ranch dressing might just become a classic American dish!