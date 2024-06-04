Former Assistant Sues Kanye West for Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lauren Pisciotta used to be an OnlyFans model. She worked for Kanye West and is now suing him for sexual harassment.

Pisciotta started working with Kanye in July 2021.

She helped him with his fashion projects and worked on three songs for his Donda album. The next year, Kanye allegedly offered her $1 million per year to delete her OnlyFans account. He wanted her to be “God like.”

According to TMZ, Kanye sent her a bizarre text ranting about his manhood being racist. “Is my d— racist? It is. This f—— racist d— of mine. I’m going to beat this f—— racist d— for being f—— racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white women with black asses and beat the s— out of my racist d— … Beating the s— out of his big black c—.”

Pisciotta also claims Kanye would pleasure himself while they were on the phone. He constantly asked about her boyfriend’s manhood size. He sent her numerous sexual messages, videos, and photos, including two videos of himself having sex with a model.

After she complained, she was promoted to “Chief of Staff” with a $4 million salary. However, after being fired in 2022, Kanye offered her a $3 million severance package, which she never received.

Given Kanye’s past marriage to Kim Kardashian, his current relationship with Bianca Censori, and his alleged obsession with Pisciotta, it’s clear he has a type.