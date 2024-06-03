First Trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is Ridiculously Awesome

Sony Pictures has just released the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. This is the third and probably the last movie in the Venom series, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.

Check out the official synopsis and trailer below.

Venom: The Last Dance is the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It follows Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and Madame Web.

“In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Alongside Tom Hardy, the movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.

Interestingly, Michelle Williams, an Academy Award nominee, does not appear in this film.

The Venom franchise kicked off in 2018 with Ruben Fleischer directing the first film. Andy Serkis directed the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which featured Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: The Last Dance was directed by Kelly Marvel. She also wrote the screenplays for the first two Venom movies and worked on projects like Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey, and the AppleTV+ series The Changeling.