Jerry Seinfeld’s Teen Relationship Resurfaces After Masculinity Comment

Jerry Seinfeld has been talking a lot lately because his new Netflix movie, Unfrosted, didn’t do well. He’s been in the news for saying some interesting things.

Recently, he talked about masculinity.

Jerry Seinfeld appeared on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast and shared his thoughts. He said he misses the times of “real men.”

“I really thought when I was in that era, again, it was [John F. Kennedy], it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there. That’s a real man,” Seinfeld said.

He added, “But I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic thing. Thank you, thank you. But still, I like a real man.”

His comments sparked a lot of reactions on social media. People started talking about his past relationship with Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss.

Back in the early ’90s, Seinfeld dated Gruss when she was still in high school. Snopes fact-checked this timeline, citing a 1994 article in People Magazine.

curious where grooming a 17 year old girl as a 38 year old man fits into his definition of dominant masculinity https://t.co/72BSDOYq9v — matt (@mattxiv) May 29, 2024

“Jerry Seinfeld was strolling through Central Park one day in May 1993 when he spotted a stranger he now calls ‘the most wonderful girl in the world.’ Seinfeld, then 38, sallied over, made small talk and went away with the telephone number of Shoshanna Lonstein — then 17 and a senior at the private Nightingale-Bamford School in Manhattan.”

Many were quick to point out that dating a teenager doesn’t fit any definition of “real men.”

Seinfeld’s latest movie Unfrosted, the first he’s ever directed, is now streaming on Netflix. He stars in it alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer.