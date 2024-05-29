Sinaloa Cartel Leader and Assassin Extradited to US

Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, also known as El Nini, is a big boss in the Sinaloa Cartel. He got sent from Mexico to the U.S. because of many serious crimes.

Now, he’s facing a lot of charges.

These charges include importing cocaine and meth, using guns illegally, and planning murders to stop justice. He’s also accused of leading a criminal group that killed many people, including a DEA informant. There’s more: fentanyl trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering.

“Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas was known as the primary enforcer of the Sinaloa Cartel’s ruthless security apparatus,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Wray added, “In addition to his alleged role in importing massive quantities of lethal narcotics into the United States, he is accused of leading a group of enforcers who committed brutal acts of violence to maintain control and protect the cartel’s leadership and operations, including the murder of law enforcement officers, a witness and informant, and even a 13-year-old boy.”

Court papers say the Sinaloa Cartel makes and brings a lot of fentanyl into the U.S. The cartel is now run by El Chapo’s sons, known as the “Chapitos.”

According to the DOJ, the Chapitos use extreme violence to protect their business, take over areas, scare people, and fight law enforcement. They use heavy weapons like machine guns and rocket launchers to kidnap, torture, and kill anyone who gets in their way.

Perez Salas is also a commander for the Chapitos, accused of killing and hurting people to scare witnesses. He allegedly captured, tortured, and killed two Mexican federal officers and three rival cartel members. He also kidnapped a U.S. citizen and nine others, killing eight of them, including a 13-year-old boy.

If found guilty of all charges, Perez Salas could spend decades in prison. Some charges have a minimum of 10 years, others 20, and a few even 30 years.