Wild Feral Canadian Super Pigs Invading US

Are you ready for the great Canadian “super pigs” invasion? They’re coming, and they don’t want to make friends.

According to a new study in the journal Biological Invasions, Canada’s wild, feral super pigs have a “high potential” of crossing the border. They might settle in northern American states like South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota.

Why is that a big deal? Well, researchers say, “Invasive wild pigs (Sus scrofa) are among the most prolific invaders on the planet, causing billions of dollars in agricultural and environmental damage annually.”

These pigs will have no natural predators in those states. Much like El Chapo’s hippos, they will spread unchecked and cause chaos.

Vegetation, farm crops, and small wildlife could be drastically overrun by these hogs. Imagine your garden being destroyed overnight!

“These pigs have high reproductive rates, are very mobile, and have a high capacity to spread,” said Dr. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and co-author of the recent study.

“This study is one of the most important of my career because it highlights the massive risk of wild pigs and how far they can — and likely will — move if something different isn’t done,” Dr. Brook added. “Canada has been failing really badly at addressing the issue. If something doesn’t change soon, we’re in serious trouble in Canada, and we’re not being good neighbors if we’re letting them run wild into the U.S. as well.”