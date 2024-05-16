Avril Lavigne Responds to Death Conspiracy Theory Again

Once upon a time, people started saying that a famous singer named Avril Lavigne wasn’t really herself anymore. They thought she had been replaced by someone who looked just like her!

It’s a wild story, isn’t it?

This odd tale began with whispers on the internet. Some say it started with a blog post in Brazil back in 2011, but others reckon it was floating around as early as 2005. The gist? Avril, grappling with sadness after her first album, chose to leave this world. Then, her music label sneakily slipped in a doppelganger, Melissa Vandella, to take her place.

In 2017, the whispers turned into roars when a Twitter thread about Avril’s supposed secret spread like wildfire. The next year, people bombarded her Twitter with cheeky messages, poking fun at the conspiracy every chance they got. Avril herself even mentioned it once, but she didn’t exactly say it wasn’t true.

So, the rumor mill kept churning.

Fast forward to now, and Avril, who’s 39, popped up on a podcast called “Call Her Daddy.” They asked her about the whole mix-up again. “There’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me,” she quipped, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. “Cool. Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?”

The host chimed in, saying the theory was a bit creepy. Avril just shrugged it off, “Oh, yeah, I don’t know, it could be worse!”

And if you’re itching for more, you can dive into the full podcast episode. They chat more about the ageless Avril conspiracy and other strange theories.