Sabrina Carpenter Teases Leonardo DiCaprio’s Younger Girlfriends with Birthday Cake

Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress, just turned 25. She had a birthday party and did something really funny with her cake.

She poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio, a famous actor.

Sabrina Carpenter blew out her birthday candles with a laugh. Her cake featured a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio, teasing his reputation for dating younger women. The meme showed Leo taking a selfie, captioned with a playful jab about turning 25.

Her cake’s joke? It’s all over the internet now.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday cake is a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. pic.twitter.com/yMIPe66sAa — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 12, 2024

DiCaprio, 49, has a history of romances with women in their twenties. His current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is also 25. Before her, there were others: Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lamas, Camila Morrone, and Nina Agdal.

While Leo’s been a star for ages, Sabrina’s star is rising fast. She’s been opening for Taylor Swift and is set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” soon.

She started as an actress on TV, with her first gig on “Law & Order: SVU.” Then she hit it big with Disney’s “Girl Meets World.” She’s been on other shows too, like “The Goodwin Games” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

And just like that, Sabrina Carpenter’s cake became a viral sensation.