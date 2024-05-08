Twisters Trailer Signals Return of Classic Summer Blockbusters

Movies are super fun, especially when they’re big and exciting like “Twisters,” which is a new film coming out. It’s like when “Top Gun: Maverick” came out and everyone talked about it. Now, “Twisters” might be the next big thing!

It’s a sequel, you know.

Back in 1996, there was this movie called “Twister” with a bunch of famous actors. This time, “Twisters” has some cool new actors like Glen Powell, who was also in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Daisy Edgar-Jones. They’re the stars this time around.

Mark your calendars for July 19! That’s when “Twisters” hits theaters. If people like it as much as they liked “Top Gun: Maverick,” it could be the surprise of the summer. Everyone might be talking about it at the pool or the park.

Now, let’s dive into what “Twisters” is all about. Universal Pictures gave us the scoop. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate Carter, who used to chase storms. She had a scary run-in with a tornado back in college and decided to study storms from the safety of New York City. But then her buddy Javi, played by Anthony Ramos, convinces her to come back to the open plains to test a new storm-tracking gadget.

And there’s this guy, Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell. He’s a bit of a daredevil, chasing storms and posting his wild adventures online. He loves the thrill, the more dangerous, the better.

As the storm season gets wild, they see some crazy weather stuff that’s never been seen before. Kate, Tyler, Javi, and their teams are right in the middle of it all, with storms coming at them from every direction in Oklahoma. It’s going to be intense!

Besides Edgar-Jones and Powell, “Twisters” has a whole bunch of other actors. There’s Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, and a bunch more. It’s like a party with all these people in one movie!

So, that’s the lowdown on “Twisters.” It’s shaping up to be a whirlwind of a movie, and I can’t wait to see how it all spins out on the big screen.