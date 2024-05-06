Calah Jackson Viral Photo with Ron DeSantis and Meat Attracts Attention

In sunny Florida, there’s a big rule that’s just been made. The governor, a man named Ron DeSantis, said no to meat made in a lab. It’s a new law now.

A picture from that day is all over the internet.

At this event, there was a lady named Calah Jackson. She’s on a TV show called “The McBee Dynasty.” People saw her in the crowd and started talking a lot about her online. She’s kind of famous already, with lots of people following her on Instagram.

Someone tweeted, “I don’t care about the f—— meat dude. What’s her @,” and it got seen over 10 million times!

Calah’s show started not too long ago on a couple of channels, USA Network and Peacock. It’s all about a big farm and the family that runs it. They’re trying to make a lot of money, but it’s a bit risky.

She met her boyfriend, Steve McBee, on another show called “Joe Millionaire.” It was a big deal because she won that show. The whole idea was that the women didn’t know if the guy was rich or not. In the end, if the woman stayed with the guy, they’d get a million dollars.

In the new version of the show, there were two guys, and one was already rich. The women didn’t know which one it was, though.