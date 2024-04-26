Flying can be fun, but sometimes things go wrong. Like when flights get canceled or delayed, and it’s a big headache. The good news is that the government is making new rules to help us get money back easier when this happens.

It’s about time, right?

Back in the day, flying was fancy and exciting. Now, unless you’re old enough to remember smoking on planes, you might not think it’s that special. Especially when nearly a quarter of all flights in 2024 were late by at least 15 minutes. Even if you’re chilling in first class or an airport lounge, you’re not safe from these annoying delays and cancellations.

The Department of Transportation has a website where you can see what airlines are supposed to do when they mess up your plans. But let’s be honest, they haven’t been great at making things right for travelers. Well, that’s changing.

The big news dropped on Wednesday. The government said airlines have to start giving back cash automatically if they cancel or delay flights a lot. They haven’t said exactly what counts as a “significant” delay, but it’s a start.

Before, if your flight got messed up, you’d get a voucher. But only after a battle with customer service that felt like a never-ending maze. Now, they have to give you your money back without you asking, and fast—within a week if you paid with a credit card.

But wait, there’s more. Those budget airlines that surprise you with extra fees for bags at the last minute? The government’s telling them they have to be upfront about costs when you book your ticket.

These changes won’t fix everything, but hey, it’s progress.