Florida Man Rescues Neighbor from Alligator Attack Using Car

In Naples, Florida, a man named Walter Rudder did something really brave. He saved his neighbor from an alligator that had bitten him!

The neighbor, Rick Fingeret, was on the ground, trying to get the alligator to let go of his leg. He was poking it in the eyes and nose, but it just wouldn’t let go. Then, Walter had a smart idea. He drove his car over the alligator! The shock made the alligator open its mouth, and Rick was free.

Rick was walking his two dogs when the alligator attacked. He said his dogs stayed with him the whole time, but they couldn’t stop the alligator. It’s amazing to think that Walter saw the attack, got out of his car to help, and then used his car to save Rick. That’s some quick thinking!

NBC2 reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found the alligator and moved it somewhere else. This is a bit strange because usually, if an alligator attacks a person, they consider it a big problem. They call it a ‘Nuisance Alligator’ in Florida. But they didn’t say how big this alligator was.

Are alligator attacks becoming more common? Not really. Since 1948, there have been about 450 attacks in Florida, and only 30 were deadly. But there was this other story that was even crazier. It happened in South Carolina to a guy named Will Georgitis. He was attacked while looking for shark teeth underwater and almost had to rip off his own arm to escape! He told his story in a video, which is just wild.

